The Walla2Hoops AAU Basketball Club is hosting 3 Cities Hoops League games on Saturday and Nov. 16 at Garrison Middle School from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Local and regional boys and girls teams will be competing. The games are open to the public. Daily cost is $5 for adults and $4 for senior citizens and students.
“We are excited to begin our second season as a club and encourage our community to come out and support these dedicated athletes and coaches,” said Walla2Hoops Club President Matthew Price-Huntington. “This competitive brand of basketball is fun to watch so come cheer on our players.”
There are 20 Walla2Hoops teams, boys and girls, consisting of youth grades 2-8 set to compete this season.
A total of 31 coaches are volunteering to lead teams. Players represent Walla Walla Public Schools, College Place Public Schools, Assumption Catholic School, Touchet School District, Rogers Adventist School, Dayton School District, Waitsburg School District, Weston School District, St. Basil Academy and homeschool students.
Walla2Hoops is a 501C3 non-profit basketball club which operates under the umbrella of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).
Walla2Hoops provides an enriched basketball environment with a mission to create a positive competitive culture focused on developing character and basketball fundamentals.
For more information about the club or to provide donations for the scholarship program, contact walla2hoops@gmail.com.