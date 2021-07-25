Across the nation and in Walla Walla, people are concerned about indoctrination of their children with age-inappropriate sexual curricula, the teaching of critical race theory as well as the bogus 1619 Project at the expense of the solid three Rs of education.
CRT teaches everything must be viewed through a "lens of race." In my opinion, it replaces the old Marxist classes of worker and owner with Black and white identities. CRT forces all children to view whites as oppressors and Blacks as oppressed. It demands that white children take responsibility for crimes committed by their ancestors and that they, the children, must atone for their shameful "white privilege."
The 1619 Project falsely teaches that the U.S. was founded in 1619 to promote slavery and white supremacy that are still at the root of our racist society. And this is the same nation that recently elected a two-term Black president and female vice president?
Most tragically, CRT forsakes Martin Luther King Jr.’s assertion that children should “not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
James Stovall and Zana Carver are solidly against teaching CRT in our schools. Vote for them in the school board election.
Stephen Peck
Walla Walla