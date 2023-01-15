In 2022 members of Volunteers Love Serving Veterans put in 3,097.5 hours of volunteer time by Nov. 30, 2022. VLSV President Carolyne Meagher estimates another 100 volunteer hours were completed in December.
“I would like to (give) a special shout out to all those members who this year gave so much of their time and heart,” Meagher said.
She extended kudos to Cmdr. Trina Parrish and fellow members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 992 for all their support.
VLSV members used their own funds to set up the organization. Their first meeting was April 14, 2021. They bought insurance, formulated a budget, put contacts in place and notified the community about helping veterans here with whatever needs they might have.
“In all my years of volunteer work I have never worked with such an awesome team,” Meagher said.
The ambitious group has a long reach into the community while serving veterans in a number of capacities.
VLSV provided meals and pastries every Saturday for Mark and Kathleen Small’s scheduled 1942 PT-17 Boeing Stearman biplane Honour Flights. They also provided refreshments when 5th District Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers presented the Smalls with a congressional certificate of recognition.
VLSV recognized local social workers whose clients needed VLSV services.
They hosted veterans Christmas parties with gift bags at the Senior Care Center, which has quite a few veterans, and the Veterans Home.
They covered airfare and motel expenses when hosting Robert Certain, a retired Air Force colonel who spoke at POW-MIA events at the VFW Post, VA hospital and College Place High School. Certain was a POW at the Hanoi Hilton prison camp during the Vietnam War.
They assisted with the Gold Star Families Memorial and Gold Star dedication; the National Vietnam Veterans Day Memorial event at Fort Walla Walla; with the annual Walla Walla Veterans Stand Down; with the Boys Club of America booth at the Walla Walla Gun Club and assisted to raise funds to put 125 wreaths on the graves at the Fort Walla Walla military cemetery.
They delivered 148 Christmas bags to veterans in 2021 and 130 in 2022, with the gift bags going to the Washington State Veterans Home, Senior Care Center, Homeless Shelter, Corps Of Recovery Discovery, VA Rehabilitation Unit and two other veterans with special needs.
They held a gathering on Veterans Day at the State Veterans Home with refreshments and entertainment provided by the Walla Walla Valley Bands.
The VLSV and the Combat Veterans International assisted during a Christmas party for the VA R&R Unit and CORD at the VFW. VLSV gave out Christmas bags there and during a Christmas party at the Veterans Home.
They helped VFW members with Patriot Day.
VLSV efforts benefit veterans with everyday needs they can’t purchase or are unqualified to receive aid.
They paid to move a disabled veteran into a new home and at Christmas gave him a $100 gift certificate.
They hosted a booth at Fourth of July in the Park and participated in the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days parade.
They brought baskets of items to help residents at the Doughty Home.
They’ve purchased items needed by the homeless shelter; sent care packages to those deployed along with Wheatland Village residents, who also sent out Christmas care packages to those deployed.
They’ve organized donations of material for different groups that make quilts.
They hired a mechanic to diagnose a veteran’s problematic van engine. Through their contacts with the penitentiary’s Sustainable Practices Lab, inmates have made items VLSV needs for veterans.
They gave a $100 gift card to a veteran that came home from the hospital in Seattle.
This year looks to be as involved as 2022. VLSV plans to cover its existing activities and add on.
They expect to pay for airfare and Walla Walla motel accommodations for six former POWS for the POW-MIA event in September. The veterans are expected to give a presentation and visit the local high schools, if possible.
VLSV plans to host a booth at National Night Out at the Park; and maybe have a Veterans Fall Festival or a Mini Fall Festival for the Veterans Home; and maybe assist with a music festival in summer to raise money for veterans at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds.
Then, looking beyond that, they would like to cover expenses to bring the traveling Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that tours the country with a mobile Education Center in 2023 or 2024.
Agencies and people they’ve worked with include the Vet Center, Providence St. Mary Medical Center social workers, Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center, the Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless, SonBridge, Walla Walla Senior Center Care Center, Corps of Recovery Discovery, Boy Scouts of America, Blue Mountain Action Council, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Walla Walla Sheriff’s Foundation, AARP, Senior Center Volunteers, Wheatland Village, Washington State Veterans Home, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, AMVETS, Reserve Organization of America, American Legion and the Washington State Penitentiary Sustainable Practices Lab.
Donations can be made to VLSV, 444 Easy St., Walla Walla. For details, email VLOVES2021@gmail.com. The group meets weekly at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the VFW, 102 N. Colville St., and welcomes newcomers.
