Early Italian settlers in the Walla Walla Valley, known for its fertile fields and agriculture, often planted wine grapes and made their own wines.
The booming wine industry expanded from that heritage into the Walla Walla Valley American Viticultural Area within Washington state and extending partly into the northeastern corner of Oregon.
The region has become a renowned wine producer and year-round wine country destination.
More than 120 wineries call the Walla Walla Valley home and produce a wide variety of internationally-acclaimed wines.
The most widely grown and produced varieties are cabernet sauvignon, syrah, and merlot, but white, rosé and many other red wines can be found throughout the Valley.
Walla Walla Valley Wine Alliance, a coalition of the region’s wineries, organizes many wine events each year in addition to a vast array of offerings by the area’s individual tasting rooms, such as the following
Spring Release Weekend
May 7-9
Valley winemakers introduce their newest wines. Festive atmosphere and celebration of springtime.
Fall Release
Nov. 5-7
Step into the after-harvest mode, celebrate autumn and sample newly released wines.
Holiday Barrel Tasting
Dec. 3-5
Get into the Valley’s holiday spirit. Sample future releases from the barrels, chat with winemakers and get inspired. Each winery participates in its own distinctive way, with art, music, refreshments and more.
Participation and hours for each event vary by winery and may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visit wallawallawine.com or call 509-526-3117 for more details.