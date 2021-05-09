Museums in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon offer a glimpse of the people and customs of the past. The Walla Walla Valley is rich in cultural heritage.
Fort Walla Walla Museum
755 NE Myra Road, Walla Walla
Step back in time as you walk through a pioneer settlement or see a life-sized replica of a team of 33 mules pulling a combine across a wheat field. Fort Walla Walla Museum is a must-see for visitors to Walla Walla, the cradle of Northwest history. Located on the grounds of a 19th century military fort, the museum features four large exhibit halls housing thousands of artifacts, a pioneer village and more than 40 living history performances every year. For more information call 509-525-7703, email info@fwwm.org or visit fwwm.org.
Whitman Mission National Historic Site
328 Whitman Mission Road, Walla Walla
Whitman Mission National Historic Site, a unit of the National Park Service, focuses on historical and contemporary relationships between peoples of American and Native American cultural backgrounds.The arrival of American missionaries into the Cayuse Homeland in the 1830s is one example. For information on times and programs, visit the park’s website, www.nps.gov/whmi or call 509-522-6360.
Kirkman House Museum
214 North Colville St., Walla Walla
Visit one of Walla Walla’s oldest mansions-turned-museum and learn how a young textile salesman from England made his fortune in America’s Wild West. In addition to the exhibits, the home itself is populated with family heirlooms and period pieces to illustrate daily Victorian life. Guided and self-guided tours are available. Visit kirkmanhousemuseum.org for details.
Dayton Historic Depot
222 E. Commercial Ave., Dayton
Built in 1881, the oldest surviving railroad station in the state of Washington was in use until 1972. It’s now a museum and center for preserving local history and serves as a resource for community activities. For hours and prices, call 509-382-2026 or visit daytonhistoricdepot.org.
Boldman House Museum
410 N. First St., Dayton
This restored historic home and garden showcases 90 years of one family’s history. The first portion of the home was constructed prior to 1880. The last portion was constructed prior to 1912. For hours and prices, call 509-382-2026 or visit daytonhistoricdepot.org.
Bruce Memorial Museum & Wilson-Phillips House
330 Main St., Waitsburg
A Victorian mansion built in 1883 by William P. and Caroline Bruce, has been completely restored and furnished by the Waitsburg Historical Society. The Museum Complex is open daily by appointment only for docent-led tours. The Wilson-Phillips House was built in 1884 and now houses many displays of artifacts. Call or text 509-386-3739, email whstour@gmail.com or visit waitsburgmuseum.org.
Palus Artifact Museum
426 E. Main St., Dayton
The Palus Museum displays a collection of locally found artifacts from the Palouse Indians. For information call 509-540-9560, 509-382-4820 or visit historicdayton.com.
Smith Hollow Country Schoolhouse
113 N. Front St., Dayton
A relocated Columbia County one-room schoolhouse is open as a museum. Call 509-540-9560, 509-382-4820 or visit historicdayton.com.
The Frazier Farmstead Museum
1403 Chestnut St., Milton- Freewater
This museum is on the original home site of community founder W.S. Frazier. Settled in 1868, the site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The restored home contains many of its original furnishings. Call 541-938-4636 or visit frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org.
Children’s Museum of Walla Walla
77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla
The museum offers a variety of exhibits and interactive, hands-on play. Workshops are normally offered throughout the year, providing kids of all ages opportunities to learn and have a great time at it. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Call 509-526-7529 or visit cmww.org.
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute
47106 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton
Tamástslikt Cultural Institute tells the story of three tribes, the Cayuse, Umatilla and Walla Walla, who, for 10,000 years, have inhabited the Northwest’s plateau region. Permanent exhibits, a timeline of events and experiences rather than artifacts, explain the past, present and dreams of the future. Special exhibits are also scheduled throughout the year. The first Friday of every month is free. Call 541-429-7700 or visit tamastslikt.org.
Frenchtown Historic Site
8364 Old Highway 12, Walla Walla
The scenic Frenchtown Historic Site commemorates a mid-19th century settlement of approximately 50 French-Canadian and métis, or mixed-marriage families. Points of interest include the St. Rose of Lima Catholic cemetery and the restored “Prince’s Cabin,” thought to be the oldest standing cabin in the state of Washington. The site is free and open to the public.
Museum of Un-Natural History
4½ Main Street, Walla Walla
Various satirical characters and statements are portrayed in creations of erector sets, picture boxes, skeletons and army men — you name it. There’s even one for former President Donald Trump, which includes a blond wig on a bird-looking creature made from a puffer fish. Don’t miss this un-usual site, tucked above Tallman’s Pharmacy on Walla Walla’s Main Street. Visit wallawalladada.com or call 509-529-9399.