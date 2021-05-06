The Walla Walla Valley has an abundance of beautiful, mature trees. Its fertile soils, ample water and sunshine provide a natural environment for lush tree and vegetation growth.
Walla Walla has been honored several times as a Tree City U.S.A., thanks in part to those living here a century or more ago who envisioned grand trees lining streets, shading homes and flourishing in parks.
In 1909, the Walla Walla Women’s Park Club planted a number of London plane trees around the newly built gazebo in fledgling Pioneer Park. Over the last century, the trees have grown from tiny twigs to the noble giants seen today.
Many of the area’s older neighborhoods also have many types of stately, massive trees.
For those who love trees or even just a shade-covered walk, there are plenty to see and experience with a walking tour booklet, the third edition, compiled by Gayle Bodoroff and Thomas Mair.
“A Walking Guide to the Big Trees of Walla Walla” includes maps and information on types of trees with details such as height and circumference. Self-guided tours may be taken in Pioneer Park, on the Whitman College campus and in the northern part of the city and a jaunt farther south.
The Walking Guide is available at the Visit Walla Walla’s Visitor Information Kiosk, 26 E. Main St., 509-525-8799, and Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, 29 E. Sumach St., 509-525-0850. Because of the pandemic, the Chamber offices have been closed, but materials are still available by calling in a request.
Areas such as Milton-Freewater, College Place, Waitsburg and Dayton also have older neighborhoods and parks with lovely trees to enjoy.