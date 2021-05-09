Walla Walla and its surrounding communities have an abundance of historic homes, old-growth tree-lined streets and outdoor opportunities to stroll along while enjoying the architecture.
Many successful area business people built luxurious homes in Victorian, Italianate, neo-classical and other styles as they moved in to the Valley beginning in the mid-1850s.
Local mill shop Whitehouse-Crawford prepared lumber to adorn the magnificent homes. Staircases, flooring and other ornate woodwork are features of these homes, much of which were finished by local craftsmen.
Other materials, like Tenino sandstone, large boulders and adobe were used. Several churches and at least one home on Rose Street used sandstone. Large rocks were used on a remarkable home on Newell Street.
Neighborhoods around Palouse Avenue have many interesting and historically significant homes.
The Historic Homes self-guided tour begins and ends at Main Street and Palouse Avenue. Tour pamphlets are available at the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce, 29 E. Sumach St., 509-525-0850, and at the Visit Walla Walla Visitor Information Kiosk, 26 E. Main St., 509-525-8799.
Because of the pandemic, the Chamber office is closed, but materials are still available via telephoned request.
The guide includes highlights on Catherine, Whitman and Newell streets. On Palouse is a view of the elaborate 1893 Queen Anne Victorian Sharpstein Manor.
Walking farther south, the 1910 Suttner Mansion stands, and across Birch Street is another striking, white-pilloried, classic home, the 1890 Rees Mansion.
Other communities in the greater Walla Walla Valley have lovely historic homes as well. Dayton has a Historic Homes Tour each fall, the American Association of University Women organizes an annual kitchen tour fundraiser each year, which may have a virtual option, and the community has also given a Sweet Home Walla Walla historic homes tour.
Dayton, Waitsburg, College Place and Milton-Freewater have interesting homes and are all worth a drive or a walk through neighborhoods.