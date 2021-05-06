Food trucks could be just the option when out and about and hankering for a specific, taste-bud satisfying sandwich, taco, pizza, waffle or other comestible.
Several food trucks can be found at specific locations in the Valley or around the community and provide an option for dining that often isn’t as impacted by pandemic closures.
On Facebook, check the status of the popular Walla Walla Food Truck Night at ubne.ws/foodtrucknight for updated information on the once-per-month event that typically runs April through October.
The opportunity to congregate hinges on what Phases 3 or 4 of Washington state’s COVID-19 protocols will allow for gatherings of people, organizers indicated in March.
Jennifer Marshall, co-owner of Burwood Brewing Company with husband, David Marshall, said in mid-March that Food Truck Night was still a no-go at that time. Even if capacities are up to 50%, everyone must still wear masks. Right now, it depends on the number of COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and other variables. It’s still up the air.
But many local food trucks are out and vending. Some even have semi-permanent quarters. Be sure to call ahead for hours, location and availability.
- AK’s Mercado, 21 E. Main St., 509-572-0728.
- La Familiar, Salvadoran cuisine, 107 E. Broadway St., Milton-Freewater, 509-876-9745.
- Murray’s Fire Engine Pizza, 536 NE C St., College Place, 509-676-9140.
- skoSH, 1317 Chestnut St., Milton-Freewater, 541-240-9790.
- Stay A-Round Donuts & Fry-Pies, Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater. Check Facebook at ubne.ws/frypies as location and hours change often.
- Tacos La Monarca No. 1, 901 W. Rose St., 509-522-2866.
- Tacos La Monarca No. 2, 1525 E. Isaacs Ave., 509-200-2246.
- The Happy Wanderer, 28 SE Ave., College Place, 509-386-0060.
- The Maple Counter Waffle Company, 205 E. Alder St., 509-876-2527.
- Titus Creek catering food truck, Wine Country Culinary Institute at Walla Walla Community College, 509-527-4272.
- Where There’s Food Eat It!, various local sites, 541-921-1724, wtfeatit.com.
- Why Not Pizza, Walla Walla, 509-301-1062.