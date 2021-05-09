It’s possible the coronavirus pandemic will disrupt local events and limit the indoor activities of residents and visitors again in 2021, but Walla Walla and its surrounding communities still have something to offer. Outdoor art abounds!
In Walla Walla, officials and nonprofit ArtWalla created an arts collection management ordinance in 1997 to acquire public art. A variety of pieces are sprinkled throughout the downtown core area within easy walking distance.
Sculptures are also located in Dayton and Waitsburg.
Walla Walla
- Peo Peo Mox Mox, bronze, 2005, Roger McGee, corner of West Rose Street and North Third Avenue.
- Rooted, 2003, bronze, Wayne Chabre, Main Street and Fourth Avenue.
- Fireman, 1998, bronze, artist unknown. Main Street and Fourth Avenue. Replica of the original statue in Mountain View Cemetery commemorating firefighters who’ve fallen in the line of duty.
- Convergences, 2004, basalt with bronze inlay, Ian and Jennifer Borden, Main Street and Third Avenue.
- A Farmer’s Prayer, bronze, Jeffrey Hill, 2017, 27 W. Main St.
- The Thinker, 2002, bronze, Ralph Tretheway, Third Avenue and Main Street.
- Lights of the Valley, 2003, bronze and glass, Squire Broel, Main Street near Second Avenue.
- Blooms in August, 2001, Squire Broel, Main Street near Second Avenue.
- Thoughts Discovered, 2001, bronze, Brad Rude. Corner of Main Street and first Avenue.
- Harvest Memories, 2018, bronze, Jeffrey Hill. Land Title Plaza at First Avenue and Main Street.
- Guard Pigeon, 2001, bronze, Wayne Chabre. Main Street and First Avenue at Mill Creek.
- He’s Not Heavy, He’s My Brother, 2003, marble, Bill Piper. Main Street at Colville St.
- Holding it Together, 2002, concrete and brass, Bill Piper Main Street near Colville St.
- Looking Forward, Looking Back, 2012, bronze, Squire Broel, Main Street between Colville and Spokane streets.
- Windows on the Past, 2010, mural, Jeanne McMenemy, Main Street between Colville and Spokane streets.
- Matilda on Her Way to Market, 2003, bronze, Nano Lopez, East Alder Street at Spokane Street, by the Walla Walla Public Library.
- Mother & Child, 2003, bronze, Tom Emmerson, East Alder Street at Palouse Street.
- A Delicate Balance, 2005, cast bronze, collaboration by Wayne Chabre and wife Jeanne McMenemy. Main Street at Palouse Street.
- Marcus Whitman, 1953, bronze, Avard Fairbanks, Main Street near Palouse Street.
- From a Hole in the Earth, 2002, bronze, Bill Piper, 607 E. Isaacs Ave.
Dayton
- The Arduous Journey, bronze of Sacajawea, by sculptor Carol Grende. On Dayton’s Historic Pathway, a sidewalk connecting the Dayton Historic Depot, 222 E. Commercial St., and Smith Hollow Country Schoolhouse.
- Patit Creek Campsite, metal silhouette sculptures, 2 miles east of Dayton on Patit Road off U.S. Highway 12. Full-scale restoration of the Lewis and Clark Expedition campsite in silhouette statues representing all human and animal members of the group.
- Stationmaster, bronze, Keith McMasters, 222 E. Commercial St., Dayton Historic Depot.
Waitsburg
- The Waitsburg Monument, Main Street, obelisk by Squire Broel that features markings made by Waitsburg kids and adults.
- The Waitsburg Story, Wayne Chabre, Main Street. Woman and child at table with three chairs.
- The Waitsburg Trilogy, bronze, by Jeffrey Hill, Main Street. Three early entrepreneurs in front of City Hall.