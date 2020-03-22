CASES: Global — 267,013 confirmed cases as of Saturday, 11,201 deaths. U.S. — 15,219 confirmed cases, 201 deaths. Washington — 1,793 confirmed cases, 94 deaths. Oregon — 137 confirmed cases, four deaths. Walla Walla County — 1 confirmed case, 143 tests awaiting results, 35 negative results returned. Columbia County — One confirmed case. Umatilla County — Two confirmed cases. Benton County — seven confirmed cases, two deaths. Franklin County — Two confirmed cases.
Serenity Point Counseling Services will resume group treatment services beginning Monday via telehealth technology. Effective immediately, Serenity Point will suspend the collection out-of-pocket co-pays for assessment services. Those with financial contracts who become unemployed will have monthly payments temporarily waived and any current or additional services will not accrue finance charges during the COVID-19 crisis. For information call Serenity Point at 509 529-6036.
Goodwill will close to the public until at least April 1. Drop-offs continue.
Free senior meals for Washington residents 60 and older are served 11 a.m.-noon weekdays at the Walla Walla Senior Center. Seniors who benefit need not be present.
The Walla Walla Balloon Stampede will be tentatively rescheduled to the first weekend of June.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center has suspended its cardiac rehabilitation services to protect the at-risk patients who participate. Work on how to offer exercises at home is under development.
PocketiNet has created a Wi-Fi hotspot in its parking lot that can be accessed daily, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. for two hours per device free to the public.
The Washington State Department of Transportation is extending the deadline for removing studded tires to April 30, due to COVID-19 virus concerns. If no new extensions are granted, the April 30 deadline means starting at midnight Friday, May 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.
The Washington State Department of Corrections has limited visitation and programming across the prison system, but DOC will now collaborate with vendors to provide two free, five-minute phone calls a week and free or reduced-cost opportunities to use the JPay digital service. This will last until at least April 14. JPay will provide the following discounts for inmates, their friends and families: reduced cost for inbound VideoGrams, one free video visit credit per JPay account, two free stamps (or credits) each week for credited JPay accounts.