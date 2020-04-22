CASES: Global — 2,471,136 confirmed cases as of this morning, 169,006 deaths. U.S. — 802,583 confirmed cases, 44,575 deaths. Washington — 12,282 confirmed cases, 682 deaths. Oregon — 2,002 confirmed cases, 78 deaths. Walla Walla County — 37 confirmed cases (seven in College Place, 21 in Walla Walla, seven in Burbank/Wallula, two in Prescott), 1,222 negative results returned, no deaths, 15 recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 59 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 28 confirmed cases, 517 negative results, 13 recovered. Benton County — 337 confirmed cases, 97 probable cases, 35 deaths. Franklin County — 220 confirmed cases, 73 probable, three deaths.
Effective immediately, all laboratory services at the Walla Walla VA Medical Center, including COVID-19 lab services and all others, are being performed at the C-Fort building next to the Chapel (Building 7). Laboratory service hours are temporarily set for 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at this location.