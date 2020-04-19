CASES: Global — 2,164,111 confirmed cases as of Saturday, 146,198 deaths. U.S. — 690,714 confirmed cases, 35,443 deaths. Washington — 11,802 confirmed cases, 624 deaths. Oregon — 1,844 confirmed cases, 72 deaths. Walla Walla County — 27 confirmed cases (six in College Place, 13 in Walla Walla, seven in Burbank/Wallula, one in Prescott), 1,113 negative results returned, no deaths, seven recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 56 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 24 confirmed cases, 428 negative results, 12 recovered. Benton County — 306 confirmed cases, 91 probable cases, 34 deaths. Franklin County — 177 confirmed cases, 62 probable, three deaths.

