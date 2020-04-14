CASES: Global — 1,844,863 confirmed cases as of this morning, 117,021 deaths. U.S. — 554,849 confirmed cases, 21,942 deaths. Washington — 10,538 confirmed cases, 516 deaths. Oregon — 1,584 confirmed cases, 53 deaths. Walla Walla County — 23 confirmed cases (five in College Place, 12 in Walla Walla, six in Burbank/Wallula), 1,027 negative results returned, no deaths, three recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 52 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 16 confirmed cases, 384 negative results. Benton County — 259vconfirmed cases, 78 probable cases, 27 deaths. Franklin County — 122 confirmed cases, 50 probable, two deaths.
- Fourteen Department of Corrections workers and eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19 as of this morning. The latest of the workers were at the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, bringing the total there to five. The others included one at headquarters near Tumwater, one in Airway Heights Corrections Center in Airway Heights, one in Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, two in Washington Corrections Center in Shelton, two in Peninsula Work Release in Port Orchard, and two in Community Corrections Section 6, which includes Clallam, Jefferson, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties. (Walla Walla County is part of Community Corrections Section 2.) Seven inmates in the Monroe Correctional Complex and one in the Community Medical Center in Snohomish County have tested positive.
- The Washington State Supreme Court on Monday extended its order for court operations, including civil and criminal matters, until May 4 or after. However, as of this morning similar extensions had not been approved for local courts, such as Walla Walla County Superior Court. Columbia County Superior Court, however, planned on Monday to continue cases.