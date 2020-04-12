CASES: Global — 1,614,951 confirmed cases as of Saturday, 99,887 deaths. U.S. — 492,416 confirmed cases, 18,559 deaths. Washington — 10,227 confirmed cases, 491 deaths. Oregon — 1,447 confirmed cases, 51 deaths. Walla Walla County — 21 confirmed cases (five in College Place, 10 in Walla Walla, six in Burbank/Wallula), 892 negative results returned, no deaths, three recovered. Columbia County — One confirmed case (recovered), 44 negative results returned. Umatilla County — 14 confirmed cases, 321 negative results. Benton County — 244 confirmed cases, 71 probable cases, 25 deaths. Franklin County — 105 confirmed cases, 44 probable, two deaths.
Customers at Oregon gas stations will have the option to use self-service a while longer. The Office of State Fire Marshal extends a temporary rules change that allows Oregon gas stations to provide self-service on a voluntary basis through April 25. Station attendants will be able to help customers while avoiding face-to-face, hand-to-hand contact. Attendants will continue to sanitize equipment and fuel nozzles and continue to help customers with their refueling as needed. Self-service is not mandatory, but having it as an option allows some gas stations to continue their operations. Unattended self-service is permitted when a gas station owner exhausts all staffing options. Stations that do not have an attendant on duty are required to post safety signs for physical distancing and instructions showing customers how to operate a fuel pump correctly. This extension of the self-service rules change does not affect areas of the state that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law.