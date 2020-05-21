Wegner, Sadie

School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: Studying at Boise State University!
Accomplishments: My most exciting accomplishments would be selling my FFA lamb at the fair and having a 3.7 GPA.
Extracurriculars: Link Crew, FFA, ASB, Mentoring for the special needs soccer program, and working 4 days a week at Giddy Up Espresso.
Favorite quote: Treat others as you would like to be treated.
Favorite memory: Everyday in my Floriculture class we would make it so fun and I always found myself laughing in that class.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy everyday while you can and make the best memories with your classmates because you never know when COVID will hit again.
Parents' names: Mark and Kristen Wegner