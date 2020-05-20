Turner, Lily

School: Walla Walla High School/Walla Walla Community College
Future plans: Go to nursing school and eventually become a nurse anesthetist.
Accomplishments: Got my AA from WWCC and have completed all of the nursing prerequisites!
Extracurriculars: I have been on the varsity tennis team all 4 years and it was sad that it got cancelled part way through the season this year.
Favorite quote: “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.”
Favorite memory: Getting onto the varsity tennis team freshman year because I really liked everybody in the team and was looking forward to being coached.
Advice to future generations: Work your hardest and never give up even if things get tough.
Parents' names: Holly Turner, Andy Slusarenko