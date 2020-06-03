Taitano-Cueto, Nathaniel J.

School: Walla Walla Valley Academy
Future plans: To attend WWU in the fall to pursue a career in Engineering, Pre-Law, History, or Theology.
Accomplishments: Graduating from WWVA with a College Prep Diploma; serving as the Senior Class Treasurer; being on the Honor Roll; have been a part of band (playing marimba, xylophone, chimes, and bells) for almost three years, and orchestra (playing violin and viola) since Kindergarten, including a church orchestra; also play piano.
Extracurriculars: Throughout my four years at WWVA, I was involved with cross-country/track, golf, soccer, and basketball.
Favorite quote: "For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ." 1 Corinthians 3:11
Favorite memory: My baptism
Advice to future generations: "Make sure your loyalties are in the right place."
Parents' names: Faye Taitano Cueto and Reynaldo Cueto