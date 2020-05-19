School: MacLoughlin High School
Future plans: Mersaidies plans to attend Walla Walla community college for two years to obtain her degree in criminal justice
Accomplishments: Mersaidies is currently working as a caregiver at Brookdale College Place assisting the elderly
Favorite quote: “ Don’t live for now, live for the future”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was in 2016 when We went on vacation to Mexico and California and we went to Universal Studios and Disneyland and that was my first time there
Advice to future generations: Stay focused
Parents' names: Erica Salinas