Rojas, Emilia

School: Walla walla high school
Future plans: I will be pursuing an engineering degree while playing soccer for Whitman College.
Accomplishments: NHS member, Blue Devil Varsity soccer award 2019, Washington State Opportunity Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Nhs, 4 yrs soccer, 3 yrs track, 2 yrs wrestling manager
Favorite memory: My favorite memory at Wahi is being a part of homecoming royalty my senior year.
Advice to future generations: Try to go to as many school events as possible. Sometimes things can get cut short.
Parents' names: Candy & Eduardo Rojas