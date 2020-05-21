Rojas, Emilia

School: Walla walla high school

Future plans: I will be pursuing an engineering degree while playing soccer for Whitman College.

Accomplishments: NHS member, Blue Devil Varsity soccer award 2019, Washington State Opportunity Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Nhs, 4 yrs soccer, 3 yrs track, 2 yrs wrestling manager

Favorite memory: My favorite memory at Wahi is being a part of homecoming royalty my senior year.

Advice to future generations: Try to go to as many school events as possible. Sometimes things can get cut short.

Parents' names: Candy & Eduardo Rojas