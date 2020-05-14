School: Mac Hi
Future plans: With my scholarship to George Fox University, I will be perusing a degree in Business Management while playing Football. Afterwards I plan to attend Law School to become a Sports Agent.
Accomplishments: Oregon Opportunity Grant recipient, Federal Education Opportunity Grant recipient, scholarships from George Fox University
Extracurriculars: Varsity Club President, ASB Secretary, 4-year Student Athlete, 3.5 GPA, 4-year letter in Football & Tennis, 1-year letter in wrestling & basketball, 2x Football Awards: MVP, Game Changer & Best Tackler, 2x Team Captain
Favorite quote: Pick your head up King, your crown is falling
Favorite memory: Winning a football game my Senior year
Parents' names: Jeff & Marcy Knopf