Quandt, Kade kmthoma73 kmthoma73 May 12, 2020 May 12, 2020 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Columbia High SchoolFuture plans: Become an Electrical LinemanExtracurriculars: Varsity FootballParents' names: Kristina Thoma Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Football Columbia High School Future School Varsity Kade Lineman kmthoma73 Follow kmthoma73 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today