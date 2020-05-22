School: Western Oregon University
Future plans: Obtain a Masters in Arts in Teaching and teach chemistry and physics at high school level. And be an advocate for all of the Latino community aspiring for high education in the STEM community.
Accomplishments: Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Minor:Environmental Chemistry
Extracurriculars: Active member of the American Chemical Society
Favorite quote: Proud To Be a Chemist As a chemist, my work contributes to the high quality of modern life. Chemistry is the key to solving many of the Earth’s challenges. Chemicals help people live longer, healthier lives than ever before. -American Chemical Society "Now its my turn to teach" 🍎👨🏽🏫👨🏽🔬
Favorite memory: Graduating from McLoughlin High School in 2014
Advice to future generations: The road through college/university isn’t a 4 year plan. Took me 2 victory laps, but it was ALL WORTH IT.
Parents' names: Eduardo Nunez and Irene Cortez