School: Walla Walla High School

Future plans: Planning to attend Whitman College to pursue Pre-Med.

Accomplishments: 2 year varsity athlete in Track and Field, 1 year varsity athlete in swimming, Student of month in December

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Track and Field, Football, Cross Country, Swimming,

Favorite quote: Don’t believe in luck. Believe in hard work.

Favorite memory: Getting to spend time friends at sporting events.

Advice to future generations: Participate in as many things as you can because you never if you might like it.

Parents' names: Benjamin and Estela Muro