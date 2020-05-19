School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: Planning to attend Whitman College to pursue Pre-Med.
Accomplishments: 2 year varsity athlete in Track and Field, 1 year varsity athlete in swimming, Student of month in December
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Track and Field, Football, Cross Country, Swimming,
Favorite quote: Don’t believe in luck. Believe in hard work.
Favorite memory: Getting to spend time friends at sporting events.
Advice to future generations: Participate in as many things as you can because you never if you might like it.
Parents' names: Benjamin and Estela Muro