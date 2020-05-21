School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: I plan to attend Corban University in Salem, Oregon, to pursue a political science degree in Pre-law.
Accomplishments: Salutatorian, Student of the Month of March, National Honor Society member, Exchange Club Student of the Month, 2 year Scholar Athlete
Extracurriculars: WAHI Spring musicals, Varsity Swim Team, NHS, Link Crew
Favorite quote: "Perhaps you were born for such a time as this." Esther 4:14
Favorite memory: Going to athletic events and dances with my friends.
Advice to future generations: Everyone says it, but try new things! High school goes by too quickly to pass up new opportunities.
Parents' names: Brandon and Sarah Johnson