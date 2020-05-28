Huntsman, William

School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: This fall, William will be attending the University of Idaho College of Engineering in the Biological Engineering curriculum and playing saxophone in the jazz band
Accomplishments: Louis Armstrong Outstanding Senior Jazz Musician, Honor Scholar Athlete, Western International Band Clinic (WIBC) Thunderbird Honor Band, Nathan Swisher cross country award, Drum Major and Officer for Wa-Hi Band
Extracurriculars: At Wa-Hi, I was involved in the following activities: baseball, cross country, pit band/orchestra for drama productions, jazz band, wind ensemble, pep band, Drum Major for marching band, Walla Walla Youth Symphony Orchestra, Link Crew
Favorite quote: Dang bro that's crazy, but did I ask?
Advice to future generations: Get involved in a variety of activities and challenge yourself academically.
Parents' names: Paul and Kristine Huntsman