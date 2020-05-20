School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: I plan on attending Washing State University to major in Elementary Education.
Accomplishments: 3 year varsity letterman in softball Softball Captain 1 year Varsity letterman in swimming NHS member University Achievement for academics $8,000
Extracurriculars: Softball NHS Swimming Social Media Marketing
Favorite quote: “I cut my finger on my mom’s ring... I hope I can still dance.”
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was when my mom threw out the first pitch of the game to honor her battle with breast cancer.
Advice to future generations: Work hard and never take anything for granted!!
Parents' names: Leah and Clint Hale