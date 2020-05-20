School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: Attend Walla Walla Community College in the fall of 2020 and hopefully transfer to Washington State University to Major in Animal Science. Then apply for the College of Veterinary Medicine. My career aspiration is to become a Veterinarian and focus on small animals. I love animals and wish to serve and be an advocate for them.
Accomplishments: * Placed 4th place in the girls single bracket in the 2019 Mid-Columbia Championship Conference, qualifying for regional's. *Championship in novice showmanship category in the 2019 Walla Walla Fair. *Received the Walla Walla Community College Agriculture and Natural Resource Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: * Member of the Walla Walla High School Latino Club. * Team member in the Walla Walla High School Girls Tennis Varsity Team. *Member of the Walla Walla High School FFA.
Favorite quote: Always deliver more than expected. -Larry Page
Favorite memory: The excitement show by Coach Peck, Coach Eggart, teammates and my mom when I won 4th place in Mid-Columbia Champion Conference.
Advice to future generations: Commencement is overrated! Don’t stress about the small things and focus on your goals. This too shall pass.
Parents' names: Cresencia Duran, Rebecca Duran, and Felix Duran