Gardea, Isabelle

School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: To attend college majoring in Cell Biology and Genetics with a minor in Spanish and Psychology to pursue a degree in medicine.
Accomplishments: 2 year varsity volleyball player (scholar athlete), varsity volleyball team captain, 4 year varsity track and field athlete (scholar athlete), National Honors Society member, Link crew member, student of the month March 2020
Extracurriculars: National Honors Society member, link crew, 4 years of high school volleyball, 4 years of track and field, member of the Shockwave Volleyball Club team, lifeguard, swim instructor, nanny, floral team member.
Favorite quote: “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind” - Dr. Seuss
Advice to future generations: Stay true to yourself and get involved!
Parents' names: Chris and Angie Gardea