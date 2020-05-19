Fullen, Haleigh

School: Walla Walla High school
Future plans: Haleigh plans to attend WWCC to get her AA degree and transfer to Eastern Washington University to get a degree in special education.
Extracurriculars: Haleigh participates in buddy club, serving as the president during the 2019-2020 school year. She was a cheerleader for two years and played on the WA-HI bowling team for two years.
Favorite quote: Don't worry things will get better, it may be stormy now, but it never rains forever.
Parents' names: Erin Pratt and Brian Fullen