School: Walla Walla High School

Future plans: I will be attending the University of Southern California as a full-ride merit scholarship recipient next fall while pursuing a degree in psychology and marketing.

Accomplishments: 2020 Rotary Scholarship Recipient Student of the Month- October 2019 Valedictorian A blue mountain community scholarship recipient

Extracurriculars: Varsity girls soccer ASB NHS Freshman Soccer Club

Favorite quote: “No pressure, no diamonds”

Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories from WaHi was helping run “The Day of Champions”. I ended up winning the title of “best helper” and overall the day was full of laughter, fun, and unforgettable experiences.

Advice to future generations: My advice is to enjoy everything that high school has to offer- clubs, sports, arts, academics. Do not limit yourself and try to meet as many people as you can.

Parents' names: N/A