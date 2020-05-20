School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: I will be attending the University of Southern California as a full-ride merit scholarship recipient next fall while pursuing a degree in psychology and marketing.
Accomplishments: 2020 Rotary Scholarship Recipient Student of the Month- October 2019 Valedictorian A blue mountain community scholarship recipient
Extracurriculars: Varsity girls soccer ASB NHS Freshman Soccer Club
Favorite quote: “No pressure, no diamonds”
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories from WaHi was helping run “The Day of Champions”. I ended up winning the title of “best helper” and overall the day was full of laughter, fun, and unforgettable experiences.
Advice to future generations: My advice is to enjoy everything that high school has to offer- clubs, sports, arts, academics. Do not limit yourself and try to meet as many people as you can.
