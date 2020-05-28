School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: Become a resident at a Benton County Fire Department and study at Columbia Basin College to become a Paramedic.
Accomplishments: JROTC Cadet Major, Rifle Team Commander, Nationally competitive Air Rifle Shooter for both the 2019 and 2020 seasons
Extracurriculars: JROTC, 4H, Band
Favorite quote: It always seems impossible until it’s done
Favorite memory: Going to nationals with my rifle team in Camp Perry, Ohio
Advice to future generations: Don’t ever be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try something new.
Parents' names: Stephanie Edwards and Paul and Tressa Buman.