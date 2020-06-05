School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: In the fall, Peyton will be attending Linfield University to major in elementary education with an endorsement in mathematics and a minor in coaching. She will also be member of the Linfield Women's Basketball team.
Accomplishments: 3.877 GPA, 12 Sport High School Athlete (8 Varsity Letters), Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition 2019 Youth Initiative Award, Northwest Grain Growers Robert Abbey Scholarship, Milton-Freewater Area Foundation Scholarships, Seattle King County REALTORS First Citizen Scholarship, Linfield Trustee Scholarship, Linfield Recognition Award
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Softball, Soccer, Swimming, ASB, FFA, and National Honor Society
Favorite memory: Basketball Senior night
Parents' names: Stacy and Alexis Bergevin