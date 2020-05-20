Ashbeck, Dylan

School: Walla Walla High School
Future plans: I will be attending Whitworth University to get my teaching degree and play football
Accomplishments: Three sport MCC all conference athlete, Boys Fed President
Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Fishing and spending time with friends and family
Favorite memory: Beating the Richland bombers at their field and setting the new Wa-Hi record for most touchdowns in a game.
Advice to future generations: Get involved with things in high school.
Parents' names: Jerad and Heather Ashbeck