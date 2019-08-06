9 p.m.: DJ Lucas. Amherst, Mass., rapper DJ Lucas brings East Coast rap to the Northwest with a tour that kicks off in Walla Walla. The all-ages and free show (suggested donation is $5), also features eRATT, Maka, Yngbabyjezuz, Sugerpill, Jnibz, Tommythomas, and Piecsa. This is DJ Lucas’ first time playing the Northwest. After Walla Walla the tour continues to Portland, Eugene and Olympia.

