This story has been updated since its initial publication to reflect a correction.
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Friday morning from a woman who lives on Triangle Station Road in Milton Freewater that a helicopter had flown over her property and dumped an unknown substance.
Sheriff's Lt. Sterrin Holcomb wrote in an email that a deputy responded and the woman gave information on the helicopter company.
Laura Pumphrey told the U-B that the helicopter flew directly above her house and she felt small pellets fall on her and on her deck, hot tub cover and kids trampoline.
She said one of her chickens die and her neighbor lost seven chickens and two turkeys.
“There have been no reports on the matter,” said Andrea Cantu-Schomus director of Communications for the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
But the department has heard of this issue and is working with an investigator. They will have more information of what happened and the potential environmental risks after noon today.