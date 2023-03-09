For 24 years, there existed a magazine dedicated to our area that was chockfull of news of local goings-on, the economy, buildings in progress, memoirs, and photographs.
It was "Up-to-the-Times," published monthly from 1906-1930.
Available today to researchers in several locations in Walla Walla and online, all its content is in the public domain.
For those of us who love Walla Walla history, it is an invaluable resource, and it's enormously fun to read.
The creator and editor-in-chief was an energetic and versatile man named Robert C. Macleod. The goal of "Up-to-the-Times" was the promotion of the community.
In 1906, the year of the magazine's creation, the population of Walla Walla was about 12,000.
The town wanted population growth; they wanted people to move here and actively sought new residents.
Macleod was born in Ontario, Canada, and was still living there in 1901 and working as a printer.
After a few years in Chicago, he moved to Walla Walla and by 1904 was advertising himself as a copywriter for businesses.
A single man with many irons in the fire, he also sold life insurance.
Although it would seem that a magazine might compete with local newspapers, "Up-to-the-Times" was at first issued from the presses of the Walla Walla Union.
The competing newspaper, the Evening Statesman, had Macleod on its staff as an advertising editor.
In the beginning, the subscription cost was 12 ½ cents per copy, and it was published monthly.
It was paid for by advertising; the body of the journal was sandwiched in between pages of ads.
The first edition was published in 1906, the same year the grand Fairgrounds Pavilion was built, which was extolled by the magazine.
Also featured was an article about the recently erected high school building.
Photographs of both new edifices were included, as was one of the splendid streetcars in Walla Walla's new Interurban system.
Another article bragged about Walla Walla's “salubrious climate.”
The purpose of the publication was to attract newcomers, but it was subscribed to by locals because of its variety of information, its regular and special features and its abundance of great photographs.
A wide variety of folks were attracted to the regular sections: Among Fruit Growers, Musical Mention: Concerts, Recitals and Readings, Among the New Books, Agriculture, Automobile News and Playhouse Paragraphs.
The section titled “Progress Notes” provided accounts of homes and businesses being built and often included details that were not recorded in other documents.
“Progress Notes” gives researchers information available nowhere else, telling who was financing what building, how much it cost, and sometimes mentioning the architect.
New homes, both grand and modest, were written about in the “Modern Homes of Walla Walla” section and often were accompanied by photographs and even architectural drawings.
Photographs of long-gone buildings can also be found in the magazine.
The original landscape design for City Park by John Langdon has been lost but is printed in the April 1908 issue of "Up-to-the-Times."
Memories of early settlers such as A. B. Roberts and Phillip Ritz were featured almost monthly and provide valuable facts to historians.
"Up-to-the-Times" hired Nellie Day, the first local female journalist. Her topics were varied: Chinese servants, the price of jute bags, the local cereal crops and Christmas celebrations.
Stories about neighboring towns were always included, so there might be coverage of the harvest in Prescott, the horse show in Waitsburg, Freewater's new water system and Strawberry Day in Milton.
The short stories such as “Widow Sims' Daughter” and poems reflect the taste of the times and are richly illustrated.
The magazine had offices and distribution in Spokane and Portland, and Macleod was a frequent visitor to both cities.
He was a firm believer in “excursions” to other communities to learn about them and to promote Walla Walla while visiting.
He led groups of local businessmen on frequent trips.
While in Pendleton, The Dalles or Portland he gave speeches touting the benefits of Walla Walla, and on his return, he reported in his magazine about projects and progress in cities visited.
By 1926, the price for the magazine was 20 cents per issue and $1.50 a year. It was in its 20th year.
In March of that year, Macleod sold "Up-to-the-Times" to Harold McGrath.
The magazine would be in good hands, Mr. Macleod promised, as McGrath had publishing experience and was committed to the promotion of the community.
How does one account for the demise of a once vital publication? After McGrath bought "Up-to-the-Times" it had a series of editors, including J. G. Kelly, the editor of the Union-Bulletin.
After the change in ownership a female journalist, Josephine Wright, wrote for the magazine, but instead of the content-rich stories of Nellie Day, Wright tended to feature recipes and household tips.
"Up-to-the-Times" seemed to have lost its sparkle and meaningful content. And of course, these were troubled times for the economy in general.
To retain subscribers, the price was reduced to 10 cents a copy and $1 for a year.
June 1930 was the date of the last issue of "Up-to-the-Times." It was a slim volume and featured an excerpt from Narcissa Whitman's diary.
In 1931, Macleod died in a local hospital after a short illness, a year after the death of the journal into which he had poured so much effort and energy.
He chose to be buried in Ontario, Canada.
Macleod left Walla Walla and surrounding communities a treasure.
Issues of Up to the Times are available for reference at the Walla Walla Public Library, Fort Walla Walla Museum’s library, and Whitman College’s archives.
Some issues of the magazine are even available online; issues from 1906-1910 can be downloaded from Whitman College’s archives website: arminda.whitman.edu/islandora/times.
Issues from 1906-1923 are available at Hathitrust: babel.hathitrust.org.
The advantage of online issues is that they are searchable if one is researching a particular subject.
