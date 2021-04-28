Firewood cutting permits

Personal-use firewood permits from the Umatilla National Forest will go on sale Saturday, May 1, through several local vendors.

Permits are $5 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords and yearly maximum of 12 per household.

Local vendors will sell firewood permits in four-cord packets with a $2 fee per packet. Vendors include Walla Walla Ranger District, 1415 W Rose St., 509-522-6290; Pomeroy Ranger District, 71 W Main St., Pomeroy, 509-843-1891; and the Supervisor's Office, 72510 Coyote Road, Pendleton, 541-278-3716.

Permit are also available directly from the Forest Service. For more information call 541-278-3716, email r6_umatilla_public_inquiries@fs.fed.us or visit ubne.ws/firewoodinfo.

Permits are not required for tribal members exercising Treaty rights, but they should be in possession of valid enrollment identification when cutting or transporting firewood.

