By The Washington Post
DOHA, Qatar — The United States and the Taliban signed a peace deal Saturday that calls for the full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan within 14 months.
The agreement marks a turning point in an 18-year war that has cost tens of thousands of lives, including more than 2,400 U.S. troops since America invaded Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The complete withdrawal of U.S. and coalition troops is contingent on a guarantee from the Taliban that Afghan soil will not be used by terrorists with aims to attack the United States or its allies, according to a copy of the agreement the State Department released.
But the Taliban does not have full control over all areas outside government hands. Other factions, including breakaway Taliban groups and others claiming allegiance to the Islamic State, have footholds around the country and potentially could grow stronger without U.S.-led forces to keep them in check.
Other major challenges lie ahead: Afghanistan’s deepening political crisis, a controversial prisoner swap and complex intra-Afghan talks that could drag on for months or longer.
U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar inked the deal as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo witnessed the signing while seated across from the two men.
Pompeo called the moment “historic” and said the Taliban needed to live up to commitments to break with al-Qaeda and reduce violence.
U.S. withdrawal will begin with a drawdown to 8,600 troops within 135 days, according to the document. During that time, U.S. allies and coalition members will also proportionally draw down their forces.
In Kabul, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said there is real hope for peace in Afghanistan, but he warned the Taliban to meet its obligations under the deal.
“The United States will not hesitate to nullify the agreement,” Esper said at a ceremony with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that was held at the same time as the signing in Doha.
Stoltenberg called Saturday a “victory for peace” and noted increases in women’s rights, life expectancy and respect for human rights.
“The challenge now is to secure these gains,” he said.
Ghani also pointed to advances made in Afghan society, including freedom of speech and the advancement of women’s rights.
“Today can be the moment of overcoming the past,” he said.
Under the deal, the Afghan government must assemble a negotiating team that will work with the Taliban to agree on the makeup of the country’s new government. The deal stipulates those talks must begin by March 10.
Ghani faces the challenge of building an inclusive negotiating team to represent the Afghans who are not aligned with the Taliban. The announcement of disputed election results earlier this month has left the government in Kabul deeply divided and has the potential to undermine Ghani’s mandate to form that team.
Another potential obstacle is a planned prisoner exchange. The text released by the State Department said the exchange — the release of thousands of Taliban prisoners in Afghan custody for about 1,000 members of the Afghan security forces in Taliban captivity — also must occur by March 10.
The peace deal also stated that the United States will work to remove members of the Taliban from sanctions lists and “seek economic cooperation and reconstruction with the new post settlement Afghan Islamic government.”
The deal has been a critical foreign policy goal for Trump. But he has faced fierce criticism from the Afghan government as well as from fellow Republicans at home.
Afghan officials have repeatedly criticized the United States for excluding them from talks with the Taliban.
On Thursday, a group of Republican lawmakers released a letter warning that the Taliban has “a history of extracting concessions in exchange for false assurances.”
“A full-scale U.S. withdrawal” would “allow terrorist groups in Afghanistan to grow stronger and establish safe havens from which to plot attacks against us,” the letter continued.