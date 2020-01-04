WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s policymaking committee saw much less risk of recession at its meeting last month, when it kept interest rates steady after three straight cuts and signaled that it expected to keep low rates unchanged through this year.
Since that meeting, though, tensions have escalated in the Middle East as the Trump administration has confronted Iranian-backed forces in Iraq.
On Friday, stocks sank on Wall Street and oil prices jumped after U.S. forces in Iraq killed a top Iranian general.
Yet many analysts say higher oil prices could potentially benefit the U.S. economy because of the sharp increase in the past decade in U.S. oil production.
Higher oil prices encourage energy companies to invest in drilling wells, which boosts demand for steel pipe and other equipment from U.S. factories and creates jobs. Those trends increasingly offset the drag on consumer spending exerted by higher gas prices.
“As a result, we do not expect any action by the Federal Reserve,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at the tax advisory firm RSM. “There would need to be a much greater disruption to oil supply from the Persian Gulf to warrant a rate cut by the Fed in the near term.”
But should Iran respond to the attack and military action escalates, the danger to the U.S. economy could increase, economists said.
“The wild card is whether turmoil in the Middle East triggers a sustained sell-off in equities, depressing business and consumer confidence to the point where labor market and inflation concerns become secondary,” said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
Though the Fed’s policymaking committee voted unanimously last month in favor of keeping rates unchanged, several members voiced concerns about the long-term consequences of very low rates.
Keeping rates ultra-low could fuel excessive risk-taking on Wall Street, a few participants warned, which could lead to dangerous asset bubbles. If those bubbles were to burst, it “could make the next recession more severe than otherwise.”