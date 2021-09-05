Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days Tricks of the trade Photos by Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin Sep 5, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Entertainers wow the crowd at the final day of rodeo at Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. For more rodeo photos, turn to Pages 1B and 3B. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crowd Entertainer Show Frontier Wow Walla Walla Rodeo Trick Of The Trade Photo