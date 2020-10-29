The trial for Otis Garbe of Touchet on child sex charges has been rescheduled for Nov. 30.
Garbe, 57, was serving as Walla Walla County Fire District when he was arrested and charged Aug. 31 in Benton County. He is accused of attempted second-degree child rape and communication with a minor for immoral purposes via electronic communications.
Police reports said between July 10 and Aug. 27, an undercover detective posed as a 13-year-old girl on social media and posted an ad.
Garbe responded to the ad the same day, after which the two exchanged sexually explicit emails for about six weeks, reports stated. Garbe allegedly first said he was 17, then admitted to being 56 years old, records state.
He allegedly said he wanted to meet with the fictitious girl to have sex, according to the records. But when he met the girl at a predetermined location on Aug. 27, officers arrested him and found condoms in his pocket.
After his arrest, he admitted to investigators to chatting with the 13-year-old for the past month “and that if there had been a real girl at the pre-determined location that day, and she had been willing, he would have had sex with her,” reports said.
He was booked into the Benton County Jail and pleaded not guilty on Sept. 1. His bail was set at $100,000 and he remained in jail as of Thursday.