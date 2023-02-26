To be safe or unsafe ─ that is the question. Dogs’ brains are wired for that dichotomy, not wired for spite, naughtiness, or ferocity despite human anthropomorphic projections about canine bad behaviors.
So says Leum Unutoa of Walla Walla, owner and handler of StayWildDog Training.
He’s seen the downside of aversive and handlers’ ego-based tactics. And he’s seen dogs euthanized as a result.
While working in a shelter after one such dog death he decided to “step up my game. I want to make a difference. That dog had a chance.”
Now a certified trainer, he’s one of a new breed of animal behaviorists.
The philosophy believes that a dog’s tender mind ─ at any age ─ needs positive reinforcement, the better to relax and feel confident.
His experience is that a happy, connected dog is eager to please and earn rewards when learning and working.
That mutual “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours” arrangement in turn leads to safety, which leads to mutually satisfying partnerships.
That, in turn, results in dogs cooperating with reasonable rules around humans and other beasts.
Such good citizenship doesn’t just happen.
Manners and skills on both ends of the leash need to be taught to both species, and those protocols are the call of the wild to Unutoa.
With 40 clients and growing, he teaches and handles dogs experiencing any number of coexistence issues, from ignorance to aggressiveness, and many other aspects of a dog-human family.
His clients keep him busy at all hours, both live and remotely (staywilddog.com).
Unutoa is one of a new wave of dog trainers who look to people such as Susan Friedman whose training methods rely upon evolving scientific research into animal behaviors.
LIMA ─ least invasive, minimally aversive ─ is a practice based on learning theory and conditioning.
At ground level, it means the dog learning to trust the handler and thus learning good rules for circulating in society.
Learning entails high value rewards ─ high value treats ─ or deliberate avoidance and redirection to block negatives, such as biting the mail carrier.
Dog genetics are factored necessarily into learning plans.
Contrarian dominance and intimidations such as the application of shock collars, prong collars, even chain choke collars, plus all the leash jerks, slaps and harsh words humans dish out to their dogs to correct behaviors are based on outdated, old-school beliefs and a faulty wolf pack experiment, say positivist trainers, including handlers with Guide Dogs for the Blind.
The old school hierarchical tactics are destructive to trust between sentient beings ─ dogs and dog owners — and evidence shows faster learning when dogs are positively engaged.
And ultimately, the behaviorists add, for humans to punish a frightened animal is immoral.
As of yet there are no national license boards for dog trainers, though there are training certifications and much continuing education.
Among other related credentials, Unutoa himself is a VSA-CDT, a Victoria Scott Academy Certified Dog Trainer and an American Kennel Club Canine Good Citizen tester.
He’s pursuing graduate-level, online coursework in psychology and animal behavioral science.
He spoke with Lifestyles about one aspect of this work, the basic “walkie.”
LS: I see dogs with people on city sidewalks and parkways kitted out in all kinds of gear, from harnesses with suitcase-like handles, to cord retractable leashes or hackamore-like devices around dog snouts. Some people let the dogs drag them along, some let their dogs go nose-to-nose with strange dogs, others walk in tandem, dog and handler. What’s the smartest and safest way for good etiquette and good exercise?
Unutoa: Always a dog should wear a permanent collar with tags for identification. When adding gear for walks, much depends on the dog’s shape and personality, but overall, a comfortable harness that fits the dog, that doesn’t pull their hair or pinch, is pretty good. Some harnesses slip on overhead, some are step-through.
With a harness, the human has fair control, and the dog is able to feel fairly free. There’s nothing coercive about it, no choking or pinching. Some of the harnesses have martingales ─ with a chest piece, which may be best if you have a strong dog that hasn’t learned the cue to walk with you. Some have padding available because you don’t want chafing. And then there are the hackamore harness types with webbing that go over the dogs’ noses so the leash can pull their head aside if the dog is really intent and a real puller. Those “halti”-types should only be used until the dog has learned not to pull.
Do stay away from slip collars. That’s using pressure on the trachea to guide the dog. But if the dog’s pulling, it’s definitely not helping your relationship. Practice in a distraction-free learning zone is called for. We’re looking for walking together on a super-relaxed lead.
A good collar is fine, too, for a calm, confident animal. Reflective nylon webbing or leather works if there’s no long hair to tangle in the buckle. Nylon’s your best friend, or rope leads for dogs that like to chew. Leashes in 6-to-8 feet lengths are the standard. Leather’s OK if you don’t have a chewer.
But I definitely do not recommend bungee-type retractable leads. They’re not good for control around other dogs, or the dog wearing the retractable itself. Dogs have choked to death with those if the cords wind around their necks when a negative situation occurs. And remember that tail wagging is one of the most misinterpreted signals. Some dogs wag their tails when they’re overstimulated, frustrated and aroused.
LS: How do you approach working with aggressive breeds?
Unutoa: I’ve worked with temperaments from really, really chill like Kodiak (his 5-month-old Siberian) to really, really aggressive dogs. We don’t really go off of breed types because really any breed can be aggressive. Chihuahuas have a higher rate of being aggressive than ‘pitties’ (pit bulls). Pitties are great dogs, so are German shepherds and rotties (rottweilers), but they’re known for being punished. That’s adding pain and fear on top of a dog that’s already known pain and fear.
We have to counter-condition everything with an aggressive dog. We start from the inside out. Figure out the why, when and where is the behavior happening. What exactly is happening and why. Is it a deterrent? Or is it that the dog doesn’t have good play language?
We start by putting the animal on a leash. We can use a technique, too, to help calm or ease pain called Tellington Touch. Maybe we have to go down the muzzle road, but I try to avoid that unless I have to. The biggest point is that this dog is feeling fear or a hidden pain that we’re not aware of, and there’s genetic components.
Typically, I do a consultation, a full assessment of what’s going on, watching the body language, how they learn, then we change their emotional response. As an example, we begin with basic exercises like knocking on the table, we engage, disengage, and reengage with humans. That’s what’s going to get them the payload.
LS: Payload. What do you mean?
Unutoa: Dogs see food as a necessary tool for survival. When working in training, the effort needs to be worth the payout, so harder skills often need higher value, such as the smelliest treats. That means human-grade meats, chicken, cheese, smelly fish. There’s a hierarchy of value to rewards for dogs (ubne.ws/dogrewards).
LS: Your job seems like it could take a lot of nerve facing down unknown dogs and their “parents.” What’s the toughest aspect of your job?
Unutoa: Teaching people. Dogs are easy. I do tell people they’ve got to give up their tools because it’s conflicting ─ just pain or no pain. Dogs live in a world that’s safe or unsafe.
