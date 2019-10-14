Those with questions, comments and concerns regarding the upcoming ambulance service vote can learn more Tuesday at a town hall.
The meeting will include members of the ambulance board with information sheets and explanations on the measure at 7 p.m. in the Milton-Freewater Public Library, 8 SW Eighth Ave. This meeting is the only one planned, according to ambulance board member Dan Kilmer.
For more information, contact ambulance board member Dan Kilmer at 541-938-3906 or board member Wes Koklich at 509-386-2084.
People with questions on the county measures can attend a town hall at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Milton-Freewater’s Community Building, 109 NE Fifth St. Commissioner John Shaffer is expected to attend.