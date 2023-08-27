Friends and family greeted Perry Anderson on his 102nd birthday Aug. 16 with a party in Touchet and a sign in the Burma-Shave tradition, said Marilyn Schaecher.
“It was a fun celebration of 102 years well lived,” she said.
The small sequential highway roadside signs advertised the American brand of brushless shaving cream. They were cause for hilarity as motorists drove past the series of poems from 1925 to 1964. For example: “It’s best for/one who hits/the bottle/to let another/use the throttle/Burma-Shave.”
While Anderson’s youngest daughter, Shirley Schaeffer, drove her dad, his girlfriend and niece along Champion Street, they read their special sign, “Shirley is driving, but Perry's birthday is a big deal!”
“They came honking down the road greeted by 45 Touchet residents and family in our Touchet Park. Perry was up to walking in and enjoying some lemonade and Donny cookies,” Schaecher said.
Anderson told the gathering that as a 9-year-old he moved with his family to Touchet where they farmed in the Gardena area.
“Perry said he has loved Touchet since his first day,” Schaecher said.
When Anderson started school there, “his teacher took him around and introduced him to other students. The first one he met was my dad, Alvin Adams. He then listed a couple of others. He said they all had many adventures while growing up. I believe he is our oldest alumni from Touchet High School,” Schaecher said.
A longtime former Gardena-area farmer, Anderson currently lives at Wheatland Village.
The farming community boasts other centenarians, Schaecher said, including longtime Touchet residents Delores Rea, Marjorie Saranto and Marguerite Krueger who have surpassed the 100-year mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.