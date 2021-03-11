Coffee Perk and Hot Mama’s Espresso are serving up more than lattes in the next few weeks. Cups will be wrapped in “We Care” sleeves to share mental health resources.
The sleeves from nonprofit Comprehensive Healthcare through a grant awarded by Baker Boyer Bank, include the behavioral health organization’s web address to access mental health tips and resources, said CH Director of Marketing and Communications Victoria “Tori” Tarter in a release.
The Comprehensive Healthcare office in Yakima has served clients in six counties throughout south-central Washington since 1972.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and local communities are just now able to transition into Phase II of reopening, it has become apparent that pandemic fatigue is continuing to impact our populations as evidenced by increases in instances of suicide and overdose,” Tarter said.
The sleeves are intended to encourage important conversations about mental health.
“We wanted to do something that would uplift as many people in the community as possible, and simultaneously support local businesses. We hope that this gesture will put a smile on your face and remind you that your community supports you no matter what you might be experiencing right now,” said Jodi Daly, president and CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare.
“We chose the phrase ‘We Care’ because as a community-based behavioral health organization, we truly care about the mental health and well being of our neighbors and friends, we care about our community and we care about you. We hope this lifts spirits and assures you that we are here for you,” Jodi said.
Find out more about the campaign at comphc.org or on Facebook at ubne.ws/healthcare.