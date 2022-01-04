Say it ain't snow! With snow accumulations totalling 12 to 14 inches over the past week, strong winds and bitter cold, its been a brutal start to the new year.
Have you been taking advantage of the winter weather by going sledding on or off the beaten path? Encounter something out of the ordinary on your snowy drive or walk? Snap a great weather shot?
Submit your photos of the Valley in the wintertime. For more updates on the snow in the Valley, be sure to visit our Winter Weather page.
