The month of June began with record breaking high temperatures within Walla Walla County.
According to Pendleton’s office of the National Weather Service, temperatures hit 101 degrees near the Whitman Mission on June 3. High temperatures and below average precipitation have created drought conditions in the area.
May was the driest since 1926, and the Department of Ecology for Washington State has issued a drought advisory for the majority of the state, including Walla Walla County.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported on May 25, 2021, that 94.7% of Walla Walla County is experiencing the D2 category “severe drought.”
This is an increase from the 68.34% of the county in the D2 category “severe drought” on April 27.
The characteristics of “severe drought” include wheat and corn growth being stunted, the number of wildfires increasing and grasses browning. The U.S. Drought Monitor also reported that 2021 has been the fifth driest year to date in the past 127 years, with 2.49 fewer inches of precipitation than normal.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, during the second week of May, southeastern Washington had no rainfall and was experiencing extreme dryness.
In the third week of May, non-wheat crops in Walla Walla country were in critical shape with no rainfall. In the final week of May, some areas in Southeastern Washington received rain, but remained dry overall.
These current drought conditions are a likely sign of an even dryer summer ahead. The drought has and will continue to have an impact on farming in the area as crops lack necessary moisture to fight the summer heat.
Michael Locati, owner and operator of Locati Farms, produces and sells Walla Walla Sweet Onions and other varieties of onion plants in the foothills of the Blue Mountains. Locati described how the current drought is increasing the demand on his irrigation systems to maintain his crops.
“I’m pretty fortunate that we have irrigation, so we can kind of take some of that uncertainty out of it, but that being said, it’s not inexpensive or free to irrigate,” Locati said.
“Because of the drought we’ve probably had to irrigate 30% more than a normal year, so it’s been tough on personnel and just trying to keep the crops with adequate moisture as much as possible.”
According to the national Climate Prediction Center, May was slightly warmer than normal in Walla Walla. The average temperature was 60.2 degrees, which was 0.9 degrees above normal.
High temperatures averaged 72.5 degrees, 2.1 degrees warmer than usual. The highest temperature was 88 degrees on May 31.
Low temperatures averaged 47.9 degrees, 0.4 degrees colder than usual. The lowest temperature was 40 degrees on May 8.
Precipitation totaled an average of 0.25 inches during the month of May, which was 1.88 inches below normal.
Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on six days, with the heaviest, 0.12 inches, reported on May 22.
The windiest day was May 7, with 43 mph winds.
The outlook for June calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
Highs for Walla Walla are expected to rise from 75 degrees at the start of June to 84 degrees at the end of the month; lows are expected from 52 degrees to 57 degrees.
Locati did have some concerns about his workers being exposed to above-average temperatures this June and for the duration of the summer.
“The biggest thing will just be on personnel and it being hot; being out there is hard on people,” Locati said.
Precipitation this year has reached 3.94 inches, which is 6.70 inches lower than usual.
Since October, the water year precipitation in Walla Walla has been 9.76 inches, 7.90 inches below normal.