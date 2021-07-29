Walla Walla and Umatilla counties health officials announced a total of four COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, July 28.
The Department of Community Health in Walla Walla County Walla Walla County Department of Community Health confirmed three COVID-19-related deaths this week. Health officials were notified a man and a woman, both in their 90s, died after testing positive for the illness.
As well, the June death of a local man in his 50s was confirmed as related to the coronavirus.
This brings the county’s death toll to 71 people, while Washington state Department of Health is continuing to report 72 deaths.
On Wednesday, county data showed 268 active cases of the disease, including 10 Washington State Penitentiary employees; 10 residents hospitalized. The county’s cumulative case total is 6,032.
Umatilla County is reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths. One was a 33 year-old man with underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Saturday, July 24, and died the same day at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Public health director Joseph Fiumara said there have been 94 virus deaths in the county, but that the latest death happened outside the county’s jurisdiction and no information is available.
The county has 54 new cases of the illness, making a total of 9,395 cases.
Washington data shows there have now been 145 cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County and the death toll remains at six residents.
The state's weekly report, released Wednesday, has data showing that between February and June, 2021, at least 94% of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in people 12 years or older occurred in those who were not fully vaccinated.
As of July 24, 61.4% of those eligible to receive vaccines have completed an approved vaccination series.
“We urge those who are eligible to get vaccinated. If they still have questions, we encourage them to speak to their healthcare provider,” said Secretary of Health, Dr. Umair Shah.
“We all have a role to protect our community, especially those who are most vulnerable.”
The nearly 4.4 million fully vaccinated Washingtonians have a very strong degree of protection against COVID-19 variants, including delta and are overwhelmingly avoiding severe illness, health officials said in the report.
A weekly update by Oregon Health Authority had the following information:
- OHA reported 3,098 new daily cases of COVID-19 during July 19-July 25, representing a 53% rise over the previous week.
- New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 146, up from 123 the previous week.
- There were 12 reported COVID-19 related deaths, down from 29 reported the previous week.
- There were 54,566 tests for COVID-19 for July 18-July 24. Reported cases increased despite a 12% decrease in testing, while test positivity rose from 4.2% to 5.0%.
- As of Tuesday, July 27, 2,477,608 Oregonians — 58.1% of the state’s total population — had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- Case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates, such as Umatilla County. For July 18–25, the 10 counties with case rates in excess of 100 per 100,000 people had population vaccination rates below 50%.