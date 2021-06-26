From 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, about 50 neighbors from Walla Walla’s Eastgate area enjoyed socializing at Eastgate Lions Park.
They were celebrating the city’s first summer block party since 2019.
Summer block parties took a year off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they have been brought back this year by the city and Neighborhood Engagement Program partnering with Commitment to Community, Walla Walla Area Crime Watch and local volunteers.
Residents were joined by staff from the city, Parks and Recreation, police and fire departments and the Walla Walla Public Library as well as City Council members.
The event included a pizza truck from Big Cheese pizza, frozen treats from Schwan’s and music played by DJ Alan. There were activities set up around the area such as corn hole, a cakewalk and a raffle with prizes from local businesses.
Neighborhood Engagement Coordinator Zidane Galant-LaPorte explained that small outreach was done for this event since it was the first in-person event the organization had put on since the start of the pandemic.
The Neighborhood Engagement Program sits underneath City Manager Nabiel Shawa’s department. Galant-LaPorte said Shawa’s vision for the program was for everyone in Walla Walla to know each other’s name.
“In the events that we do, that’s at the center of it,” said Galant-LaPorte. “There’s also other elements of the program. We hope to bring awareness to the neighbors that there are different resources that are in the community.”
The program began about a year before the pandemic started, which forced the group to think about neighborhood engagement in a new way.
“I think for the future, the hope is just to continue to stabilize it and continue for people in the community to know our name and know who we are,” said Galant-LaPorte.
“So if they want to throw their own block parties, they have a resource at the city that they can talk to. Or if there are issues in the neighborhood, they can reach out to us in the program and we could connect them with the police or with any other social services.”