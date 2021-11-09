Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that Walla Walla County Courthouse building has been evacuated Tuesday morning, Nov. 9.
There are reports of a bomb threat, but the Sheriff's office was not able to confirm or deny that information.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
